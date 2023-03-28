 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Berkshire Hathaway stake in Occidental Petroleum rises to 23.6%

Reuters
Mar 28, 2023 / 06:08 AM IST

Berkshire disclosed the purchases, which cost about $216 million and occurred on March 23 and 27, in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday night.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) boosted its ownership stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) to about 23.6% after buying nearly 3.7 million additional shares.

Berkshire disclosed the purchases, which cost about $216 million and occurred on March 23 and 27, in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday night.

Buffett's company began buying large quantities of Occidental stock just over one year ago, around when Russia invaded Ukraine, and has spent more than $1 billion on the stock this month.

It now owns about 211.7 million Occidental shares worth $12.6 billion based on the oil company's closing price of $59.65 on Monday.