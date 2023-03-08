 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Berkshire Hathaway resumes Occidental purchases, stake reaches 22.2%

Reuters
Mar 08, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST

Berkshire paid about $355 million for 5.8 million Occidental shares between March 3 and March 7, according to the filing.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) has resumed its purchases of Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) shares after a five-month hiatus, increasing its stake in the oil company to about 22.2%, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

The purchases were the first Berkshire has disclosed since late September. It ended last year with a 21.4% stake.

In August, Berkshire won U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission permission to buy up to 50% of Occidental's common stock.