Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 09:45 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Benjamin Netanyahu to be charged in corruption cases, pending hearing: Report

The reported decision deepens uncertainty over his prospects in a tight election race.

Reuters
Israel's attorney-general intends to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in three corruption cases, Israeli TV said on Thursday, citing the Justice Ministry.

The reported decision deepens uncertainty over his prospects in a tight election race.

The actual filing of the reported charges, which include bribery, fraud and breach of trust, will depend on the outcome of a required hearing - likely after the April 9 election - where Netanyahu can try to persuade the attorney-general not to indict him. Netanyahu, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term, denies any wrongdoing.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 09:42 pm

