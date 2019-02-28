Benjamin Netanyahu to be charged in corruption cases, pending hearing: Report

Israel's attorney-general intends to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in three corruption cases, Israeli TV said on Thursday, citing the Justice Ministry.

The reported decision deepens uncertainty over his prospects in a tight election race.

The actual filing of the reported charges, which include bribery, fraud and breach of trust, will depend on the outcome of a required hearing - likely after the April 9 election - where Netanyahu can try to persuade the attorney-general not to indict him. Netanyahu, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term, denies any wrongdoing.