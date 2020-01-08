App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 04:56 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Benjamin Netanyahu says anyone attacking Israel will be dealt "strongest blow"

Without directly referencing Iran's missile strikes overnight, in what Tehran called retaliation for the general's death in Baghdad, Netanyahu said in a speech in Jerusalem that Israel stood beside the United States.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on January 8, after an Iranian missile strike on US-led forces in Iraq, that Israel would hit back hard against anyone who attacked his country.

Netanyahu reiterated his praise for US President Donald Trump for the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani last week, calling it a bold move.

The Israeli leader said Soleimani had tried to destabilise the region for decades and was "planning much worse."

Without directly referencing Iran's missile strikes overnight, in what Tehran called retaliation for the general's death in Baghdad, Netanyahu said in a speech in Jerusalem that Israel stood beside the United States.

"Whoever tries to attack us will be dealt the strongest blow," Netanyahu said, accusing Iran of leading a campaign to "strangle and destroy" Israel.

 

First Published on Jan 8, 2020 04:45 pm

tags #Benjamin Netanyahu #Iran #Israel #United States #World News

