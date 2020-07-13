App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 07:54 PM IST

Benjamin Keough, grandson of late Elvis Presley, dies at 27

He was found dead at his residence in Calabasas, local news reported

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Benjamin Keough, grandson of the legendary Elvis Presley, has died by suicide at 27, as reported by local news.  Born in 1992 to musicians Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, Benjamin Keough was the only grandson of late singer Elvis Presley.

Keough was found dead at his residence in Calabasas, CNN reported.  Roger Widynowski, a representative for Lisa, said Presley was heartbroken upon hearing the news.  "Presley is entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated," Widynowski said in a statement, adding that she is trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twin daughters and eldest daughter Riley.

Many have taken to social media to express their grief, including Nancy Sinatra, the oldest daughter of jazz legend Frank Sinatra, who took to Twitter to express her condolences.
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 04:32 pm

