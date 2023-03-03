 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nobel laureate Bialiatski sentenced to 10 years in Belarus

AFP
Mar 03, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST

Nobel Prize winner Ales Bialiatski is seen in the defendants' cage in the courtroom at the start of the hearing in Minsk. File Photo taken on Jan 5, 2023 (AFP)

Belarus on Friday handed a 10-year jail term to veteran activist Ales Bialiatski, a Nobel Prize winner and founder of the ex-Soviet authoritarian country's most prominent rights group.

Bialiatski was in the dock with two allies after they were jailed in the aftermath of historic demonstrations against the disputed 2020 re-election of Belarus's strongman President Alexander Lukashenko.

They were accused of smuggling cash into Belarus to allegedly fund opposition activities, according to rights group Viasna, meaning Spring in Belarusian, which Bialiatski founded in 1996.

Viasna said he had been handed a 10-year sentence, while co-defendants Valentin Stefanovich was given nine years in prison and Vladimir Labkovich was jailed for seven.