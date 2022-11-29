 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Behind Foxconns China woes: mistrust, miscommunication, COVID curbs

Reuters
Nov 29, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

Tens of thousands of workers had fled the plant in central China in previous weeks and violent protests had erupted over a COVID-19 lockdown and confusion over hiring bonuses.

The Foxconn factory in central China is the largest producer of iPhones in the world.

When officials from his Chinese village approached Hou last month, urging him to work at the world's largest iPhone factory for at least twice the usual pay, he knew it was risky.

But Hou, 24, who asked to be identified only by his family name, told Reuters he took the job at the Zhengzhou plant belonging to Foxconn, Apple's biggest iPhone maker, making 70% of iPhones globally.

The crisis could cut production for November at the factory by at least 30%, a Foxconn source told Reuters on Thursday, a development that has hit Apple's share price.

The plant owned by Taiwan-based Foxconn, battered by China's strict COVID restrictions and facing critical year-end holiday demand, was offering enticing hiring bonuses and excellent pay.

Hou said he was promised up to 30,000 yuan ($4,200) for just under four months' work – far above the 12,000-16,000 yuan Foxconn workers usually get for four months.