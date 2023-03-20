 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Before collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the Fed spotted big problems

New York Times
Mar 20, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST

The Fed repeatedly warned the bank that it had problems, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Silicon Valley Bank’s risky practices were on the Federal Reserve’s radar for more than a year — an awareness that proved insufficient to stop the bank’s demise.

In 2021, a Fed review of the growing bank found serious weaknesses in how it was handling key risks. Supervisors at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, which oversaw Silicon Valley Bank, issued six citations.

But the bank did not fix its vulnerabilities. By July 2022, Silicon Valley Bank was in a full supervisory review and was ultimately rated deficient for governance and controls. It was placed under a set of restrictions that prevented it from growing through acquisitions. Last autumn, staff members from the San Francisco Fed met with senior leaders at the firm to talk about their ability to gain access to enough cash in a crisis and possible exposure to losses as interest rates rose.