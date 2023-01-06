 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Bed Bath & Beyond preparing to file bankruptcy within weeks

Reuters
Jan 06, 2023 / 07:14 AM IST

The U.S. home goods retailer is considering skipping debt payments due Feb. 1, one of the sources said, a typical move distressed companies on the verge of bankruptcy take to conserve cash.

A shopping cart is seen at a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., June 29, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection in coming weeks, people familiar with the matter said, following poor sales and an inability to compete with large online and big-box retailers.

The U.S. home goods retailer is considering skipping debt payments due Feb. 1, one of the sources said, a typical move distressed companies on the verge of bankruptcy take to conserve cash.

Shares of the retailer, once a category killer in products like small appliances and bed sheets, ended down 30% on Thursday at $1.69 after the company said it expected to report a significant third-quarter loss and that there was substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

The company said it was exploring a range of options to address its plunging sales that included declaring bankruptcy. The retailer said it has not made any final decisions on which course to take.

Bed Bath & Beyond had no immediate comment on any bankruptcy preparations beyond its disclosure on Thursday.

The company has interest payments on roughly $1.5 billion of bonds due Feb. 1, according to securities filings. The company is considering skipping the payout to conserve cash, which would likely trigger a 30-day grace period before the company officially defaults, the people said.