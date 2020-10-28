172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|bbc-criticised-after-guest-comedian-says-rishi-sunak-looks-like-prince-charles-in-brownface-6031081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 11:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BBC criticised after guest comedian says Rishi Sunak looks like ‘Prince Charles in brownface’

The racial comment sparked a row on Twitter and netizens slammed BBC presenter Tom Price for laughing at comedian Leila Navabi's ‘joke’

Moneycontrol News

BBC has been facing criticism from all quarters after a guest comedian described British politician Rishi Sunak as “what Prince Charles would look like in brownface,” Daily Mail UK reported.

Sunak, who is Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy’s son-in-law, was appointed the Finance Minister of Britain in February.

Comedian Leila Navabi made the racist comment on BBC comedy show ‘The Leak’, claiming Rishi Sunak does “not represent most brown people.” She added: “Sunak doesn’t represent most people unless they have a billion pounds…”

Close

The 40-year-old Chancellor who was attacked by the 21-year-old comedian is one of the richest members of the UK Cabinet. He amassed his fortune while working as a banker with the Goldman Sachs.

Attacking the British politician of Indian origin further, she said: “Rishi Sunak represents a lot of things for us as a society, not least what Prince Charles would look like in brownface."

The racial comment sparked a row on Twitter and netizens slammed BBC presenter Tom Price for laughing at the comedian's 'joke'.

A BBC spokesperson has defended the comedian saying she must have suggested that Prince Charles and Rishi Sunak “have a passing resemblance.”
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 11:10 pm

tags #BBC #racism #Rishi Sunak

