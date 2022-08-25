Bayer introduces medication for chronic kidney disease

Drugmaker Bayer on Thursday said it has introduced a medication for the treatment of chronic kidney disease associated with diabetes under the brand name Kerendia.

The drug is a non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist indicated for patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes.

"The major focus of therapy in patients with chronic kidney disease and diabetes is to prevent end-stage renal disease or kidney failure. Despite therapy, these patients often progress to kidney failure.

"Finerenone (Kerendia) therefore offers a new treatment approach for these vulnerable patients to slow down the progression of chronic kidney disease and reduce the risk of kidney failure," Bayer Zydus Pharma Managing Director Manoj Saxena said in a statement.

Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease in India. Around seventy-four million people suffer from diabetes in the country and this figure is likely to increase to ninety-three million by 2030.

The number of people with diabetes in India is the second highest in the world, after China.