English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Bayer introduces medication for chronic kidney disease

    The drug is a non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist indicated for patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes.

    PTI
    August 25, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST
    Bayer. Image: Reuters

    Bayer. Image: Reuters

    Drugmaker Bayer on Thursday said it has introduced a medication for the treatment of chronic kidney disease associated with diabetes under the brand name Kerendia.

    The drug is a non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist indicated for patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes.

    "The major focus of therapy in patients with chronic kidney disease and diabetes is to prevent end-stage renal disease or kidney failure. Despite therapy, these patients often progress to kidney failure.

    "Finerenone (Kerendia) therefore offers a new treatment approach for these vulnerable patients to slow down the progression of chronic kidney disease and reduce the risk of kidney failure," Bayer Zydus Pharma Managing Director Manoj Saxena said in a statement.

    Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease in India. Around seventy-four million people suffer from diabetes in the country and this figure is likely to increase to ninety-three million by 2030.

    Close
    The number of people with diabetes in India is the second highest in the world, after China.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bayer #chronic kidney disease #World News
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 12:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.