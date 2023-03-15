 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Barred from hosting International events after Ukraine war, Russia proposes to host SCO Games with India in it

Mar 15, 2023 / 09:17 PM IST

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin, who is currently on an official visit to India, has put forward an initiative to hold the first SCO Games in his country, the Russian Sports Ministry said in a statement

In a proposal which could put India in a tricky situation, Russia has offered to host the inaugural Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Games, despite a ban imposed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on its member nations to take part in sporting events in that country.

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin, who is currently on an official visit to India, has put forward an initiative to hold the first SCO Games in his country, the Russian Sports Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We propose to consider Russia as a possible country to host the SCO Games in coordination with the SCO chair state for another calendar year," Matytsin was quoted as saying in the Russian Sports Ministry statement.

"The activities of the association could be aimed at strengthening ties in the development of Olympic, non-Olympic, Paralympic and national sports; the association will promote sports activities among the SCO member states." The statement said Matytsin participated in a meeting with the heads of ministries and departments that oversee the development of physical culture and sports in the member states of the SCO, including representatives from Russia, India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.