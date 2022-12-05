 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Bargains begin luring big banks back to China bets for 2023

Reuters
Dec 05, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

The drumbeat of bullish outlooks has grown a bit louder over recent weeks as analysts at Citi, Bank of America, and J.P. Morgan upgraded recommendations, and said re-opening can lift consumer-exposed stocks that have fallen to attractive prices.

The Chinese national flag flutters in central Beijing.

As Chinese assets whipsaw around hopes and fears over the country's path out of the pandemic, big offshore investors are slowly leaving the sidelines as they plot a cautious return to one of the year's worst-performing equity markets.

The drumbeat of bullish outlooks has grown a bit louder over recent weeks as analysts at Citi, Bank of America, and J.P. Morgan upgraded recommendations, and said re-opening can lift consumer-exposed stocks that have fallen to attractive prices.

Goldman Sachs forecasts 16% index returns for MSCI China and CSI300 next year and recommends an overweight allocation to China, while J.P.Morgan expects a 10% potential upside in MSCI China in 2023.

Morgan Stanley upgraded its recommendation to overweight on Monday with an increase in exposure to consumer stocks as reopening prospects improve. Bank of America Securities turned bullish in November, with its China equity strategist, Winnie Wu picking internet and financial stocks to lead the short-term rebound.

Overall, however, while consensus is building around economic recovery, there is hesitation over timing and weight of capital to allocate to China as the regulatory and political risks that have stalked its equity markets for the past couple of years remain.

"We would rather miss the first 10% gains, and wait until when we can see clearer, ongoing signs of policy pivot," said Eva Lee, head of Greater China equities at UBS Global Wealth Management, the world's biggest wealth manager by assets.