App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 10:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Barack Obama would have been called a 'national hero' by US media after North Korea talks: Donald Trump

"If President Obama (who got nowhere with North Korea and would have had to go to war with many millions of people being killed) had gotten along with North Korea and made the initial steps toward a deal that I have, the Fake News would have named him a national hero!" Trump tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump said today that the US media, which he often describes as "fake news", would have named his predecessor Barack Obama as a "national hero" for a similar kind of peace talks with North Korea.

"If President Obama (who got nowhere with North Korea and would have had to go to war with many millions of people being killed) had gotten along with North Korea and made the initial steps toward a deal that I have, the Fake News would have named him a national hero!" Trump tweeted.

Early this month, Trump held a historic summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore, where the latter pledged to work toward the "complete denuclearisation" in return for security guarantees from the US.

While Trump's supporters describe the summit as historic, and a development that has made the US and the world safe, his opponents are skeptical arguing that Pyongyang cannot be relied upon.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 10:28 pm

tags #Barack Obama #Donald Trump #North Korea #US #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.