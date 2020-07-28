App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2020 10:32 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Barack Obama and George Clooney to hold virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden

Obama and Clooney will engage in a "virtual conversation" according to an invitation to donors obtained by Reuters. Tickets range from $250 to $250,000.

Reuters

Former President Barack Obama will be joined by actor George Clooney on Tuesday in Obama's latest effort to boost Democrat Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

Obama and Clooney will engage in a "virtual conversation" according to an invitation to donors obtained by Reuters. Tickets range from $250 to $250,000.

In June, Obama held a fundraiser for Biden, Obama's former vice president, that brought in more than $11 million. Biden will face President Donald Trump in the November 3 general election.

Close

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Biden to hold campaign events online or close to his Delaware home. But virtual fundraisers have proven to be effective for Biden, helping him and allied Democratic groups outraise Trump and Republican groups in May and June.

Biden on Tuesday will also give an address in Wilmington, Delaware detailing how he would address systemic racism and racial economic inequality, the fourth and final plank of his sweeping plan to revitalize the coronavirus-hit US economy.

Clooney, an outspoken critic of Trump, and his wife Amal head the Clooney Foundation for Justice, a global human-rights advocacy organization. Last month, he donated $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit that provides legal representation to prisoners who may have been wrongly accused.
First Published on Jul 28, 2020 10:25 pm

tags #Barack Obama #George Clooney #Joe Biden #United States #US presidential election #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.