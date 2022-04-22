English
    Barack and Michelle Obama to end exclusive podcasting deal with Spotify: Report

    Higher Ground - the production company run by the former President and First Lady, is seeking a multi-million deal elsewhere as their deal with Spotify expires this year.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 22, 2022 / 04:17 PM IST
    Former US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama

    Barack and Michelle Obama are leaving Spotify amid reports of frustration over the terms of their multimillion dollar deal to exclusively work on podcasts with the streaming giant, Guardian reported quoting Bloomberg.

    The former President and former first lady of the United States announced in 2019 they would partner exclusively with Spotify to release podcasts through their media company Higher Ground, in a deal rumoured to be worth $25m.

    Renegades: Born in the USA, Barack Obama’s show with musician Bruce Springsteen, and The Michelle Obama Podcast, have both been huge successes for Spotify.

    According to sources quoted in the report, Higher Ground - the production company run by the former President and First Lady, is seeking a multi-million deal elsewhere as their deal with Spotify expires this year.

    Higher Ground is reportedly negotiating with Amazon's Audible and iHeartMedia, according to media reports. Neither Spotify nor the Obamas have confirmed the development.

    The Obamas are exiting Spotify after "being frustrated with the company's exclusive terms", as per reports. Their production company also disagreed with Spotify over how many of its shows would feature Barack and Michelle Obama. Higher Ground's current deal with Spotify runs through October this year.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Barack Obama #First Lady Michelle Obama #Michelle Obama #President Barack Obama #Spotify
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 04:17 pm
