Bank worker shoots dead four colleagues in Louisville, Kentucky

Apr 11, 2023 / 06:16 AM IST

A bank employee armed with a rifle shot dead four colleagues and wounded nine other people at his bank on Monday while livestreaming the attack in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, city officials said.

The shooter was fatally shot at the scene, the Louisville Metro Police Department said, but it was unclear whether from police gunfire or a self-inflicted wound.

The department identified the shooter as Connor Sturgeon, 23, who joined the downtown branch of the Old National Bank as a full-time employee last year.

Police said they responded within minutes to reports of an attacker at about 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) at the bank office near Slugger Field baseball stadium. Officers fired at the shooter, who was armed with a rifle, police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel told reporters. The attacker broadcast live video of his attack over the internet, she said.