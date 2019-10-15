App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 08:11 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Bank of Japan's Haruhiko Kuroda vows further easing if price momentum lost

"We need to pay closer attention to the possibility that momentum towards achieving our price target will be lost," Kuroda said in a speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank would not hesitate to take additional easing steps if risks to the economy grow and threaten momentum towards its 2% inflation target.

"We need to pay closer attention to the possibility that momentum towards achieving our price target will be lost," Kuroda said in a speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers.

The BOJ will also monitor the economic impact of Saturday's powerful typhoon and strive to maintain financial functioning and smooth settlement of funds, he said.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 15, 2019 08:05 am

tags #Bank of Japan #BOJ #Haruhiko Kuroda #World News

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
NULL int(1)
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.