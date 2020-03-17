Bank of Japan's Haruhiko Kuroda says will ease again if economy worsens further

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said today that the central bank would ease monetary policy again if the economy worsened further from the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

While the government is tasked with containing the virus and protecting jobs, the BOJ has a role to play in preventing credit markets and dollar funding from drying up, Kuroda said.

"If the economy worsens further, we will take additional monetary easing steps," Kuroda told parliament.

The BOJ eased policy at an emergency meeting on March 16, joining global central banks in combating the widening damage to their economies from the pandemic.