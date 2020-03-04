App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 04:08 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Bank of Japan's Governor Kuroda offers bleak view on economy, warns of big hit from virus

Japan's economy had been expected to recover in the current quarter, but the epidemic has hurt exports and consumption through a decline in Chinese tourists, Haruhiko Kuroda told parliament.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Wednesday said the coronavirus outbreak could inflict big damage on the economy, stressing the central bank's readiness to take "appropriate action" to underpin a fragile recovery.

Japan's economy had been expected to recover in the current quarter, but the epidemic has hurt exports and consumption through a decline in Chinese tourists, Kuroda told parliament.

"If the epidemic is prolonged, it could also affect production," he said. "We need to be mindful that the impact from the outbreak could be big," Kuroda said, adding that consumer sentiment is already being hurt from the health crisis.

Close

The remarks underscore a growing concern among BOJ policymakers over the widening fallout from the epidemic, which is hurting an economy already reeling from last year's sales tax hike and natural disasters that disrupted production.

related news

Heightening fears of a recession are piling pressure on the BOJ to follow in the footsteps of other central banks and ramp up stimulus as early as this month's rate review.

While robust capital expenditure and government spending continue to underpin growth, the fate of Japan's recovery depends largely on how long it takes to contain the epidemic, Kuroda said.

"We will carefully watch economic and market developments, and take appropriate action as needed," he said.

Over 60% of Japanese companies said their earnings were being hurt by the coronavirus outbreak, a survey showed on Wednesday, adding to market fears the epidemic could tip the world's third-largest economy into recession.

But the central bank's policy decision could be a close call as some at the BOJ feel monetary policy can do little to eradicate fears about the epidemic that are keeping people at home, they said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the same parliamentary committee that the government will take steps to protect jobs and mitigate the hit to the economy from the outbreak.

"We'll closely watch global economic developments, and take sufficient and necessary economic and fiscal policies" to address risks, Abe said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 04:05 pm

tags #Bank of Japan #Business #coronavirus #Haruhiko Kuroda #Japan #Shinzo Abe #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.