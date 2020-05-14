App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 03:56 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Bank of Japan's Governor Haruhiko Kuroda says no need to deepen negative rates now

The BOJ applies negative rates to only a small portion of deposits financial institutions park with the central bank, which leaves substantial room to cut rates further, Kuroda said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday he saw no need to take interest rates deeper into negative territory now, as the central bank's immediate focus was to pump money into cash-strapped firms and keep financial markets stable.

The BOJ applies negative rates to only a small portion of deposits financial institutions park with the central bank, which leaves substantial room to cut rates further, he said.

"At this moment, we don't think it's necessary," Kuroda said, shrugging off the need to cut the current -0.1 percent short-term rate target.

Close

"The most important thing now is to provide necessary financing to firms through the banking system, and to make financial markets stable," he said in a seminar organised by the Financial Times, adding that the steps the BOJ took so far were "sufficient and appropriate."

related news

Under a policy dubbed yield curve control, the BOJ guides short-term rates at -0.1 percent and the long-term rate around zero via aggressive asset purchases.

At a separate seminar, Kuroda said the central bank must guard against the risk that the coronavirus pandemic, if prolonged, could threaten the country's banking system through increases in corporate bankruptcies.

"As the economy worsens, Japan's banking system is coming under increasing stress. We need to be vigilant more than before to such developments," he said.

The world's third-largest economy is on the cusp of a deep recession as the pandemic has forced households to stay home and businesses to shut down. Japan has reported close to 16,000 coronavirus infections and over 650 deaths.

The BOJ ramped up stimulus for the second straight month in April, focusing on steps to ease corporate funding strains as slumping sales led firms to hoard cash.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 02:30 pm

tags #Bank of Japan #Business #coronavirus #Haruhiko Kuroda #International Markets #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Here are three measures FM Sitharaman has announced for migrant workers

Here are three measures FM Sitharaman has announced for migrant workers

Sanofi walks back after saying US would get coronavirus vaccine first

Sanofi walks back after saying US would get coronavirus vaccine first

Atmanirbhar Bharat package: NABARD to provide Rs 30,000 crore additional refinancing for farmers, says FM

Atmanirbhar Bharat package: NABARD to provide Rs 30,000 crore additional refinancing for farmers, says FM

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.