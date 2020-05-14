Bank of Japan's Governor Haruhiko Kuroda says no need to deepen negative rates now

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday he saw no need to take interest rates deeper into negative territory now, as the central bank's immediate focus was to pump money into cash-strapped firms and keep financial markets stable.

The BOJ applies negative rates to only a small portion of deposits financial institutions park with the central bank, which leaves substantial room to cut rates further, he said.

"At this moment, we don't think it's necessary," Kuroda said, shrugging off the need to cut the current -0.1 percent short-term rate target.

"The most important thing now is to provide necessary financing to firms through the banking system, and to make financial markets stable," he said in a seminar organised by the Financial Times, adding that the steps the BOJ took so far were "sufficient and appropriate."

Under a policy dubbed yield curve control, the BOJ guides short-term rates at -0.1 percent and the long-term rate around zero via aggressive asset purchases.

At a separate seminar, Kuroda said the central bank must guard against the risk that the coronavirus pandemic, if prolonged, could threaten the country's banking system through increases in corporate bankruptcies.

"As the economy worsens, Japan's banking system is coming under increasing stress. We need to be vigilant more than before to such developments," he said.

The world's third-largest economy is on the cusp of a deep recession as the pandemic has forced households to stay home and businesses to shut down. Japan has reported close to 16,000 coronavirus infections and over 650 deaths.

The BOJ ramped up stimulus for the second straight month in April, focusing on steps to ease corporate funding strains as slumping sales led firms to hoard cash.

