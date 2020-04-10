App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of England cuts rates twice in 1 month to lowest ever in human history

When Bank of England cut the base rate to 0.1 percent, it was the lowest interest rate level in 5,000 years

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The global outbreak of novel coronavirus has forced the UK government to take drastic steps to stem the economic impact by slashing the base rate for the second time in a single month from 0.25 percent to 0.1 percent after warning that the pandemic will result in a 'sharp and large' economic shock.

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here

During a special meeting of the bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on March 10, the Bank of England decided to cut the interest down from 0.75 percent to 0.25 percent to counter the 'economic shock' resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.

When Bank of England cut the base rate to 0.1 percent, it was the lowest levels of interest rates in 5,000 years of history. Yes, you read it right — 5,000 years!

5000 years low

As this chart show, this type of low interest levels were last seen in 1929-30, when the Great Depression rocked the global economy. That was the worst economic downturn in the history of the industrialised world. That era began after the stock market crash of October 1929.

A few points on Bank of England base rate history:

A base rate increase in October 1981 saw rates at their highest level. Rates decreased for a few years before rising to around that point again in 1991.

Since then, the base rate has gradually decreased to single figures. The biggest and most sudden drop was at the end of 2008, when the Bank of England reduced rates by 4 percent over five months.

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 07:01 pm

tags #interest rate #World Bank

