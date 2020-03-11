App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 01:27 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Bank of England cuts rates by 50 bps to 0.25% from 0.75%

Members of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee voted to cut Bank Rate for the first time since August 2016, to 0.25% from 0.75%, the central bank said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Bank of England
Bank of England

The Bank of England unexpectedly cut interest rates by half a percent on Wednesday in a shock move to bolster Britain's economy against disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Members of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee voted to cut Bank Rate for the first time since August 2016, to 0.25% from 0.75%, the central bank said in a statement.

"Although the magnitude of the economic shock from Covid-19 is highly uncertain, activity is likely to weaken materially in the United Kingdom over the coming months," the BoE said.

Close

The BoE maintained its target for government bond purchases to 435 billion pounds and its corporate bond purchase target to 10 billion pounds.

The BoE also introduced a new term funding scheme for small businesses. It will offer four-year funding over the next 12 months.

The central bank's Financial Policy Committee also lowered the counter-cyclical capital buffer for banks to zero from 1%.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 12:49 pm

tags #Bank of England #britain economy #interest rates #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.