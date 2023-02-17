 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank of America plans job cuts in its investment bank

Reuters
Feb 17, 2023 / 06:49 AM IST

The number of cuts, which are still being discussed, could affect less than 200 bankers globally, the report added citing people familiar with the matter.

Bank of America (BAC.N) is planning to cut jobs in its investment bank, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, which would add the lender to a growing list of Wall Street firms to that have reduced their workforce in recent months.

BofA declined to comment on the report.

Dealmakers on Wall Street, following record activity in 2021, saw M&A volumes and stock market floatations tumble last year amid volatility in the capital markets, geopolitical tensions and risk-off sentiment.