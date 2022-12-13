 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank of America expects $10 billion in India green deals in 2023

Bloomberg
Dec 13, 2022 / 07:08 AM IST

India could attract close to $10 billion in renewable energy investment in 2023, a bright spot as public markets remain largely shut to big-ticket capital raising, according to Bank of America Corp.’s top executives in the country.

Deals and investments will continue to flow into areas such as electric vehicles and green hydrogen, Kaku Nakhate, the lender’s president and India country head, said in an interview, as investors look to reflect the energy transition in their portfolios.

“If you really have to get your ESG story right, and if you are into energy, then you can do large pieces of work in India,” Nakhate said.

Sectors such as renewable energy and retail are set to benefit as India pulls ahead of emerging market rivals in attracting overseas investors. Even as dealmaking globally has been hit by rising interest rates and market volatility, the South Asian nation’s geopolitical stability helps position it for greater inflows.

Investors and companies attending the bank’s recent North American roadshow were impressed by the Indian government’s clear targets to achieve net zero carbon, Nakhate said.

“People take us seriously,” she said. “That’s why we are seeing more sustainability funds that want to invest in India.”