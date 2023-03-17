 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank fears return to haunt stock markets

AFP
Mar 17, 2023 / 10:54 PM IST

In Europe, London stocks closed down 1.0 percent, while Frankfurt slumped 1.3 percent and Paris dropped 1.4 percent to cap a rollercoaster week.

On Wall Street, the Dow was down 1.0 percent in midday trading. Wall Street, New York City (File image: Reuters)

Stocks markets tumbled again on Friday as fears of a banking crisis resurfaced despite massive financial lifelines thrown at embattled lenders to prevent contagion across the sector.

Markets had rallied on Thursday after Wall Street titans including JP Morgan, Bank of America and Citigroup pledged to inject $30 billion into First Republic Bank.

Credit Suisse had also rebounded after it said it would borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss central bank.

But shares of First Republic Bank and Credit Suisse dove back deep in the red on Friday, with the US lender slumping 25 percent and Switzerland's second biggest bank dropping eight percent.