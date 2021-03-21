English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Bangladesh rules out security threat to PM Modi's visit amid protests by 'few' Left, Islamist groups

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh from March 26 to 27 to attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country's independence and the birth centenary of its founder Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

PTI
March 21, 2021 / 04:14 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi. (PC-PTI)

PM Narendra Modi. (PC-PTI)

Bangladesh has ruled out any security threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the country later this week and said "few" left wing and hardline Islamist groups are against his trip but there is "nothing to worry" about them.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Bangladesh from March 26 to 27 to attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country's independence and the birth centenary of its founder Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. This would be his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. "We are proud to invite him (Modi) to Bangladesh people are with us (the government)," Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters on Saturday night.

PM Narendra Modi to launch 'Catch the Rain' campaign on March 22

Momen said "only a few can oppose this visit and let them do it". "There is nothing to worry about (their protests)," he added. "Bangladesh is a democratic country where people have the right to express their opinion and the government is not worried about it," he said, adding that the protesters are "few in number" and just taking the advantage of the "freedom of expression".

Prime Minister Modi and heads of state and government from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Maldives will be among the distinguished foreign guests to join the celebrations under separate schedules. Momen said authorities have taken every required step to ensure security of all visiting foreign dignitaries.

Close

Related stories

Some hardline Islamists, left leaning groups and civil society members recently staged demonstrations against Modi's visit, referring to India's new citizenship law. Meanwhile, Junior Foreign Minister Shahriar Alam urged those who are giving different opinions to show respect for the invited guests if they have respect for the Bangabandhu as Father of the Nation and love for the country.

He specifically asked the groups and figures associated with the Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to refrain from "exhibiting double-standards by opposing Modi's visit since they tried to appease him during his first term of the government". During his visit, Modi will also visit two Hindu temples in southwestern Shatkhira and Gopalganj districts, largely inhabited by the Hindu Matua community, a large number of them hailing from West Bengal.

Asked whether there was any link between Modi's interaction with the Matua community and elections in West Bengal, Alam said: "it is not a concern of Bangladesh if his visit has any link to politics. "We're happy that Modi will visit different places outside Dhaka. He's our guest and he's willing to go outside Dhaka. It'll help grow our tourism sector. So, it's a good thing for us".
PTI
TAGS: #Bangabandhu #Bangladesh #hardline Islamists #left leaning groups #Narendra Modi #security threat #Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
first published: Mar 21, 2021 04:14 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.