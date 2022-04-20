Bangladesh minister Tipu Munshi to visit Mizoram to inspect border trade projects

Source: Twitter

Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will visit Mizoram on Friday to take stock of proposed border trade projects, official sources said.

During his visit, Munshi will have a joint inspection with Mizoram Commerce and Industry Minister R Lalthangliana on the proposed integrated check post in Lunglei district and a border haat in Mamit district, they said.

The Bangladeshi government has already taken several steps at the proposed sites to facilitate border trade between Mizoram and the neighbouring country, Lalthangliana said.

Mizoram shares a 318-km international border with Bangladesh.

Munshi will leave for Kolkata on April 25, the sources said.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes