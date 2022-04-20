English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Bangladesh minister Tipu Munshi to visit Mizoram to inspect border trade projects

    During his visit, Munshi will have a joint inspection with Mizoram Commerce and Industry Minister R Lalthangliana on the proposed integrated check post in Lunglei district and a border haat in Mamit district, they said.

    PTI
    April 20, 2022 / 07:06 AM IST
    Source: Twitter

    Source: Twitter


    Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will visit Mizoram on Friday to take stock of proposed border trade projects, official sources said.

    During his visit, Munshi will have a joint inspection with Mizoram Commerce and Industry Minister R Lalthangliana on the proposed integrated check post in Lunglei district and a border haat in Mamit district, they said.

    The Bangladeshi government has already taken several steps at the proposed sites to facilitate border trade between Mizoram and the neighbouring country, Lalthangliana said.

    Mizoram shares a 318-km international border with Bangladesh.

    Munshi will leave for Kolkata on April 25, the sources said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Bangladesh #India #Mizoram #World News
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 07:06 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.