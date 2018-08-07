App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bangladesh government mulls death penalty for fatal traffic accidents amidst protests

After the death of two teenagers by a private bus, thousands of angry school and college students have demanded immediate changes to the traffic laws in the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the wake of the ongoing protests by thousands of students that were sparked by the death of two teenagers, who were crushed by a speeding bus, the cabinet of Bangladesh is considering capital punishment for traffic accident deaths.

A law ministry official said: “ In this amendment, it has been proposed to award the highest level of punishment if it is killing by an accident”. The current punishment involves a maximum jail term of three years.

According to a report in The Independent, the amendment is the consequence of the ongoing protests by students who are entering into the ninth day of the demurral.

Thousands of angry school and college students have demanded immediate changes to the traffic laws in Bangladesh.

related news

One of the protestors, a student of a polytechnic institute in Dhaka, Sheikh Shafi, who lost his brother in a road accident in 2015, said: “Our demand is that the owners must appoint them and they will work a maximum of 10 hours. The commission based system must be eliminated”.

He further added that one of the primary reasons for the ever-rising number of accidents in the country is that the bus drivers are not paid fixed monthly salaries, rather they only earn commissions based on the number of passengers, which in turn forces them to work for long hours.

In the midst of the ongoing protests, an official vehicle carrying the US Ambassador was attacked by a group of armed men on Sunday. No injuries were reported, although two vehicles incurred heavy damages.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 05:31 pm

tags #Bangladesh #Current Affairs #Trending News #world

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.