Bangladesh government mulls death penalty for fatal traffic accidents amidst protests

In the wake of the ongoing protests by thousands of students that were sparked by the death of two teenagers, who were crushed by a speeding bus, the cabinet of Bangladesh is considering capital punishment for traffic accident deaths.

A law ministry official said: “ In this amendment, it has been proposed to award the highest level of punishment if it is killing by an accident”. The current punishment involves a maximum jail term of three years.

According to a report in The Independent, the amendment is the consequence of the ongoing protests by students who are entering into the ninth day of the demurral.

Thousands of angry school and college students have demanded immediate changes to the traffic laws in Bangladesh.

One of the protestors, a student of a polytechnic institute in Dhaka, Sheikh Shafi, who lost his brother in a road accident in 2015, said: “Our demand is that the owners must appoint them and they will work a maximum of 10 hours. The commission based system must be eliminated”.

He further added that one of the primary reasons for the ever-rising number of accidents in the country is that the bus drivers are not paid fixed monthly salaries, rather they only earn commissions based on the number of passengers, which in turn forces them to work for long hours.

In the midst of the ongoing protests, an official vehicle carrying the US Ambassador was attacked by a group of armed men on Sunday. No injuries were reported, although two vehicles incurred heavy damages.