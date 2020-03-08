App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2020 07:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bangladesh confirms first three coronavirus cases

The affected people--two men and one women-- were aged between 20 and 35 and two of them had recently returned from Italy while the third is a relative of one of the returnees, said Meerjady Sabrina Flora, Director of Bangladesh's Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bangladesh on Sunday confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus in the country, a senior health official said.

The affected people--two men and one women-- were aged between 20 and 35 and two of them had recently returned from Italy while the third is a relative of one of the returnees, said Meerjady Sabrina Flora, Director of Bangladesh's Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research.

"Three Bangladesh nationals have tested positive on Saturday for coronavirus in the country. Two of the infected recently returned from Italy," she told reporters here. Italy has seen the highest number of deaths due to coronavirus infection in the European region with the toll reaching 233 on Saturday.

Close

The government has imposed strict restrictions to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

related news

China, where the coronavirus epidemic brokeout, continued to witness fatalities due to the infection with the toll on Sunday reaching 3,097.

Flora also said three more Bangladesh nationals who came in contact with the infected people were being quarantined.

Bangladesh recently restricted the entry of people from four major coronavirus-prone countries of Italy, South Korea, Japan, and Kuwait without the virus-free medical certificates in its efforts to prevent the outbreak of the disease.

“Our strategy is to detect coronavirus cases in soonest possible time and put them in isolation,” Flora said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 8, 2020 06:31 pm

tags #coronavirus #world #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.