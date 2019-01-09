App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 01:30 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Bangladesh clashes prompt garment industry wage review

Protests resumed on January 9 with workers blocking roads and burning tyres near the capital, Dhaka, but no violence was reported.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bangladesh, the world's second biggest garment exporter behind China, will consider demands for an increase in the minimum wage, a minister said, after a third day of clashes with police that killed one worker and wounded dozens.

Protests resumed on January 9 with workers blocking roads and burning tyres near the capital, Dhaka, but no violence was reported.

The government formed a panel of factory owners, union leaders and government officials to investigate the pay demands, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said on January 8.

"The committee will be able to sort out the problems and hopefully in one month this will be resolved," Munshi said.

related news

Thousands of workers blocked roads just north of Dhaka on January 8, police and union leaders said. One worker was shot dead and dozens of workers, and some police, were wounded.

The garment industry generates around $30 billion of exports a year, accounting for 80 percent of Bangladesh's merchandise export earnings and serving some of the biggest brands in the world.

"We urge the government to sit with us and settle the issue, otherwise the movement will continue," Ruhul Amin, executive president of Garments Trade Union Centre, told Reuters.

The government said in September that the minimum wage for garment workers would increase by up to 51 percent this year to 8,000 taka ($95) a month, the first such increase since 2013.

But workers say that increase will benefit only a small percentage of workers.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 01:19 pm

tags #Business #world

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.