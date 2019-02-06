App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bangladesh Bank files lawsuit, New York Federal Reserve and SWIFT offer help

NY Federal Reserve is providing technical assistance in the lawsuit, while SWIFT will help the bank rebuild its infrastructure after the 2016 cyber heist.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Bangladesh Bank has filed a lawsuit in New York federal court to recover the lost $81 million in one of the biggest cyber heists in history in 2016. The New York Federal Reserve is supporting the Bank by providing technical assistance and International payments network SWIFT has signed an agreement to rebuild its infrastructure, according to a Reuter report.

The lawsuit is filed against Manila-based Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC), for its alleged role in a conspiracy aimed at stealing nearly $1 billion from Bangladesh bank’s New York Federal Reserve account.

RCBC has called the legal action Bangladesh Bank filed on Thursday as beyond the U.S. jurisdiction, “completely baseless” and “nothing more than a thinly veiled PR campaign” to shift blame from itself, Reuters reports.

In a statement released to the media, the NY Fed said on Friday, that “the New York Fed and Bangladesh Bank believe that safe and reliable funds transfer services are critical for global financial stability, and that the type of fraud perpetrated on Bangladesh’s account at the New York Fed represents a threat to the international funds transfer system. This agreement demonstrates that the New York Fed and Bangladesh Bank are aligned in the pursuit of recovering the funds and directing litigation against those who were complicit in or benefitted from the fraud."

related news

A day later, SWIFT too came out in support of the Bangladesh bank. “SWIFT, the New York Fed and Bangladesh Bank have worked together since the cyber fraud event occurred ... to recover the entire proceeds of the crime and to bring the perpetrators to justice in cooperation with law enforcement from other jurisdictions,” SWIFT said in a statement to Reuters.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 03:08 pm

tags #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.