Bangladesh Bank files lawsuit, New York Federal Reserve and SWIFT offer help

The Bangladesh Bank has filed a lawsuit in New York federal court to recover the lost $81 million in one of the biggest cyber heists in history in 2016. The New York Federal Reserve is supporting the Bank by providing technical assistance and International payments network SWIFT has signed an agreement to rebuild its infrastructure, according to a Reuter report.
The lawsuit is filed against Manila-based Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC), for its alleged role in a conspiracy aimed at stealing nearly $1 billion from Bangladesh bank’s New York Federal Reserve account.
RCBC has called the legal action Bangladesh Bank filed on Thursday as beyond the U.S. jurisdiction, “completely baseless” and “nothing more than a thinly veiled PR campaign” to shift blame from itself, Reuters reports.
In a statement released to the media, the NY Fed said on Friday, that “the New York Fed and Bangladesh Bank believe that safe and reliable funds transfer services are critical for global financial stability, and that the type of fraud perpetrated on Bangladesh’s account at the New York Fed represents a threat to the international funds transfer system. This agreement demonstrates that the New York Fed and Bangladesh Bank are aligned in the pursuit of recovering the funds and directing litigation against those who were complicit in or benefitted from the fraud."