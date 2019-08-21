App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 08:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bangladesh backs India on Kashmir issue, says scrapping Article 370 internal matter

A statement issued by Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Indian government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution is an “internal matter”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Indian PM Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart (File photo)
Even as Pakistan continues with its anti-India rhetoric, neighbouring Bangladesh cleared its stance on the Jammu and Kashmir issue on August 21. A statement issued by Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Indian government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution stripping the restive state of its special status, is entirely an “internal matter”.

The statement issued read: “Bangladesh maintains that the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian Government is an internal issue of India.”

It further stated that Bangladesh has always advocated for the maintenance of regional peace and stability should be prioritised by all countries. The statement comes within a week of the United National Security Council (UNSC), on the insistence of Islamabad, laying down that India and Pakistan should find a solution “bilateral” solution to the Kashmir issue.

A report by The Indian Express mentions that several other nations such as Russia, UAE, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Afghanistan have backed the Centre’s decision and condemned Pakistan’s agitations.

related news

The western neighbours have now vowed to move the International Court of Justice against India’s decision to abrogate Article 370. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said: “We have decided to take Kashmir case to the International Court of Justice. The decision was taken after considering all legal aspects.”

Notably, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had vowed on August 6 to knock on every door and raise the Kashmir issue. Accordingly, a closed-door meeting was arranged last week by the UN Security Council. However, it ended in a stalemate, dealing a huge blow to Pakistan, which was expecting a favourable outcome.

Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump has offered to mediate in the “complicated situation” after speaking to both Narendra Modi and Imran Khan over the phone.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 08:18 pm

tags #Article 370 #Bangladesh #Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)

