    Ban on Russian use of US airspace will be in place by end of Wednesday

    The orders suspend operations of all aircraft owned, certified, operated, registered, chartered, leased, or controlled by, for, or for the benefit of, any Russia citizen.

    Reuters
    March 02, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST
    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    The U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration said orders blocking Russian aircraft and airlines from entering and using all U.S. airspace will be fully in effect by the end of Wednesday.

    The orders suspend operations of all aircraft owned, certified, operated, registered, chartered, leased, or controlled by, for, or for the benefit of, any Russia citizen.

    This includes passenger and cargo flights, and scheduled as well as charter flights that will "effectively closing U.S. air space to all Russian commercial air carriers and other Russian civil aircraft," the department said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Joe Biden #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 08:33 am

