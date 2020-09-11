Trump announces Israel, Bahrain ‘peace deal’

In what US President Donald Trump has called 'another historic breakthrough', Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain have signed a normalisation agreement ahead of the September 15 signing ceremony between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Trump announced the agreement following a three-way phone call he had with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. The three leaders also issued a brief six-paragraph joint statement, attesting to the deal.

"This is a historic breakthrough to further peace in the Middle East. Opening direct dialogue and ties between these two dynamic societies and advanced economies will continue the positive transformation of the Middle East and increase stability, security and prosperity in the region," a joint statement by the three countries said.

This represents another diplomatic win for Trump less than two months before the the presidential election and an opportunity to shore up support among pro-Israel evangelical Christians. Just last week, Trump announced agreements in principle for Kosovo to recognize Israel and for Serbia to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Like the UAE agreement, Bahrain-Israel deal will normalize diplomatic, commercial, security and other relations between the two countries. Bahrain, along with Saudi Arabia, had already dropped a prohibition on Israeli flights using its airspace. Saudi acquiescence to the agreements has been considered key to the deals.

Trump had earlier said it was possible that another country could soon join a diplomatic accord between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump is to host a signing ceremony next on September 15 that will include delegations with Israel and the UAE. His negotiators have been trying to get other Gulf nations to join in normalising relations with Israel.