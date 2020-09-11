172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|bahrain-agrees-to-normalize-ties-with-israel-us-president-donald-trump-announces-5829311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 11:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trump announces Israel, Bahrain ‘peace deal’

Israel and the UAE agreed last month to normalise relations in a deal that Donald Trump helped orchestrate

Moneycontrol News

In what US President Donald Trump has called 'another historic breakthrough', Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain have signed a normalisation agreement ahead of the September 15 signing ceremony between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Trump announced the agreement following a three-way phone call he had with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. The three leaders also issued a brief six-paragraph joint statement, attesting to the deal.

"This is a historic breakthrough to further peace in the Middle East. Opening direct dialogue and ties between these two dynamic societies and advanced economies will continue the positive transformation of the Middle East and increase stability, security and prosperity in the region," a joint statement by the three countries said.

Close

This represents another diplomatic win for Trump less than two months before the the presidential election and an opportunity to shore up support among pro-Israel evangelical Christians. Just last week, Trump announced agreements in principle for Kosovo to recognize Israel and for Serbia to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

related news

Like the UAE agreement, Bahrain-Israel deal will normalize diplomatic, commercial, security and other relations between the two countries. Bahrain, along with Saudi Arabia, had already dropped a prohibition on Israeli flights using its airspace. Saudi acquiescence to the agreements has been considered key to the deals.

Trump had earlier said it was possible that another country could soon join a diplomatic accord between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump is to host a signing ceremony next on September 15 that will include delegations with Israel and the UAE. His negotiators have been trying to get other Gulf nations to join in normalising relations with Israel.

Israel and the UAE agreed last month to normalise relations in a deal that Trump helped orchestrate.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 10:56 pm

tags #Politics #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.