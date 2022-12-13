 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bahamas told Sam Bankman-Fried to Mint new crypto as FTX collapsed, lawyers say

Dec 13, 2022 / 07:05 AM IST

Before Bankman-Fried was blocked from FTX systems, the Bahamas asked him to mint new digital coins worth hundreds of millions of dollars and then transfer those tokens to the control of island officials, according to the legal team in control of FTX.

Bahamas government officials are working closely with failed crypto magnate Sam Bankman-Fried and trying to help him regain access to key computer systems of bankrupt FTX Trading, lawyers for FTX said in a court filing.

The accusations escalate a battle between an American team of restructuring executives trying to collect FTX assets to repay creditors, and officials in the Bahamas. Liquidators in the island nation have asked a US judge for access to FTX data controlled by their American counterparts.

“It is a request for live, dynamic access that would be provided immediately to the government of the Bahamas and to Messrs. Samuel Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang, who are located in the Bahamas and working closely with Bahamian officials,” American lawyers wrote in a court filing Tuesday. Wang is an FTX co-founder.

Bankman-Fried and Wang didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday in the Bahamas after the US filed criminal charges against him.

Bahamas Withdrawals
In attempting to paint a portrait of coziness between Bankman-Fried and Bahamas authorities, the company’s US lawyers called out a Nov. 9 email — just days before the bankruptcy — in which Bankman-Fried said he would be “more than happy” to open up withdrawals for all Bahamanian customers, allowing them to be made whole.