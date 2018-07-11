Bad apples of society: Thieves run off with Rs 19 lakh worth of Apple products in mere seconds

In a bizarre heist that was caught on camera, a crew of thieves allegedly made off with $27,000 (Rs 18.6 lakh) worth of Apple laptops and iPhones in mere seconds.

The theft happened on Saturday morning as four young men in hoodies and sweatpants swooped into an Apple Store inside Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno, California and ran away with 26 articles as shoppers and store staff looked on.

The video shows that four men enter the store stealthily and two of them rush to the centre of the store to shut and rip the laptops from cords which keeps them secured to the table. Another pair can be seen working swiftly to yank out the iPhones as terrified shoppers look for cover. A scared young girl can also be seen ducking under a table.

The thieves then leave the store manoeuvring through the customers. At the exit gate, a burly man tries to block their way but can be seen falling down in the attempt.

“Various iPhones, the iPhone 6, iPhone 7 and 8, and even the new iPhone X was taken in this grand theft,” NY Post quoted Lt. Mark Hudson of the Fresno Police Department. “One customer stood by the door to prevent them from leaving but was knocked out of the way.”

Police are now searching for the thieves which they believe to be between 16 and 18-year-olds. The police also suspect involvement of a getaway driver.

The police said that the thieves never brandished any weapon during the course of their heist.

The investigators are also trying to find if there is any connection between the event in Fresno and a similar robbery of an Apple Store in San Luis Obispo, California on June 21.