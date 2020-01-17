Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran gave US 'slap on face', calls missile strikes 'day of God'

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a January 17 sermon that Iran's missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq this month delivered a "slap on the face" to the United States, showing the Islamic Republic had divine support.

During a spike in tension, Iran launched missiles at US targets on Jan. 8 in response to a US drone strike on January 3 that killed Qassem Soleimeni, a powerful Iranian general who was close to Khamenei.