Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran gave US 'slap on face', calls missile strikes 'day of God'

During a spike in tension, Iran launched missiles at US targets on Jan. 8 in response to a US drone strike on January 3 that killed Qassem Soleimeni, a powerful Iranian general who was close to Khamenei.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a January 17 sermon that Iran's missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq this month delivered a "slap on the face" to the United States, showing the Islamic Republic had divine support.
During a spike in tension, Iran launched missiles at US targets on Jan. 8 in response to a US drone strike on January 3 that killed Qassem Soleimeni, a powerful Iranian general who was close to Khamenei."The fact that Iran has the power to give such a slap to a world power shows the hand of God," Khamenei said, after referring to the launch of missiles against U.S. targets as a "day of God". His comments were met by chants of "Death to America!".Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 17, 2020 04:10 pm