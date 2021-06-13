MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Axis Bank stake in Max Life likely to rise to 20% in 12-18 months

Currently, Axis Bank and its two subsidiaries -- Axis Capital Ltd and Axis Securities Ltd -- collectively own 12.99 per cent in Max Life Insurance post approval of the deal in April this year.

PTI
June 13, 2021 / 02:27 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

In line with the proposed deal, Axis Bank is likely to raise its stake in Max Life Insurance to about 20 per cent over the next 12-18 months, said the insurance company's CEO Prashant Tripathy said.

Currently, Axis Bank and its two subsidiaries -- Axis Capital Ltd and Axis Securities Ltd -- collectively own 12.99 per cent in Max Life Insurance post approval of the deal in April this year.

With this, Axis entities have now become co-promoters of Max Life with three board seats.

"Axis Bank is to increase to 19.99 per cent in tranches. Thirteen per cent is already done over the next two quarters, we will seek approval for the balance seven per cent. So, it will reach about 20 per cent and that will be the ownership of Axis Bank," Tripathy told PTI.

When asked about the timeline for the completion of the remaining stake transfer, he said: "It should happen in the next 12 to 18 months."

Close

Related stories

Under the deal, the Axis entities also have the right to acquire an additional stake of up to seven per cent in Max Life, in one or more tranches, subject to regulatory approvals.

Tripathy said there is no change in brand but the tagline will have the name of Axis Bank as the joint venture partner.

Talking about synergy, he said, "We are coming up with a new strategy for future growth. We are working together as a common team to ensure that Max Insurance life grows faster than the industry. We are working together to look at product mix to drive Axis channel so outcome is favourable for both customers and the company."

Besides, he said working on analytics areas to leverage on each other's capabilities.

He said the company launched 14 products or product variants last year and increased the margin by 3.60 per cent in 2020-21.

Max Life Insurance recorded a 22 per cent rise in its total new business premium (individual and group) to Rs 6,826 crore in the financial year ended March 2021.

The renewal premium income of the insurer rose 15 per cent to Rs 12,192 crore, taking the gross premium to Rs 19,018 crore, up by 18 per cent from a year ago.

In terms of individual APE (adjusted premium equivalent), the company witnessed a growth of 19 per cent to Rs 4,907 crore.

Max Life's post-tax shareholders' profit fell six per cent to Rs 523 crore in 2020-21 as compared to Rs 539 crore in the previous year.
PTI
TAGS: #Axis Bank #Business #Companies
first published: Jun 13, 2021 02:28 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey