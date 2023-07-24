Avaada Energy bags solar project from SECI

The company did not disclose any financial details related to the project. As per industry standards, Rs 6-7 crore is required to set up 1 MW of green energy capacity.

Avaada Energy on Monday said it has bagged a 280-megawatt renewable energy project from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

SECI is the nodal agency of the central government for auctioning renewable energy projects. "Avaada Energy has won the 280 MWp project under tariff-based competitive bidding carried out by SECI as a part of SECI’s 2 GW ISTS (inter-state transmission system ) connected solar projects (Tranche XI),” the company said in a statement.

The bidding allows flexibility to Avaada Energy to set up the solar power project anywhere in India and supply green electricity in the long term at a tariff of Rs 2.61/kWh (kilowatt hour). The project will become operational within 18 months from the signing of the power purchase agreement (PPA), it said.

