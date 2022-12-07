 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Automakers, South Korea urge US to tap commercial EV tax credit

Reuters
Dec 07, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST

The $430 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed in August ended $7,500 consumer tax credits for electric vehicles assembled outside North America, sparking anger from South Korea, the European Union, Japan and others.

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Many automakers and the South Korean government are urging the Biden administration to tap a commercial electric vehicle tax credit to boost consumer EV access, a plan that could help ease concerns over a climate bill approved in Congress.

Some automakers say a lesser noticed IRA provision for "commercial clean vehicles" could be used to boost EV manufacturers and address foreign concerns.

Rivian Automotive, Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp among others want the administration to let consumer vehicle leasing qualify for the commercial EV tax credit that could reduce monthly lease payments.

The South Korean government in comments made public Tuesday urged Treasury "interpret 'commercial clean vehicles' broadly" to include rental cars, leased vehicles and vehicles purchased for use in Uber or Lyft rideshare fleets.

South Korea also asked Treasury not to impose any budget restrictions on commercial vehicle tax credits through 2025.