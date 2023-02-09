English
    Auto industry risks missing climate goal by 75%: Industry-backed study

    Reuters
    February 09, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

    The automotive industry is likely to miss climate goals by 75%, according to a study backed by electric vehicle makers Polestar and Rivian that was released on Wednesday.

    The study, the Pathway report, said the industry would dramatically overshoot the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's target to try to limit the average global temperature increase to 1.5 Celsius by 2050 if automakers did not take action.

    "Electrification alone is not the solution – even if every car sold in the world tomorrow would be electric, we're still on track to overshoot," Polestar and Rivian said, adding that they had invited the world's leading car makers to a roundtable and briefing discussion.

    The report suggests three "levers" to have a chance at achieving the target by 2050: including a firm end date for selling fossil-fuel cars and investing more in manufacturing capabilities of electric cars; creating more green charging options by investing in renewable energy supplies to global grids; and focusing on more sustainable supply chains.