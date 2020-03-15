App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2020 06:16 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | Austria announces major restrictions on movement over coronavirus

The restrictions on public movement will come into force on Monday, while restaurants are ordered closed from Tuesday, when new entry restrictions will also take effect, a government spokesman said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Austria announced major restrictions on movement in public places on Sunday, urging Austrians to self-isolate, banning gatherings of more than five persons and putting further limits on who can enter the country.

The restrictions on public movement will come into force on Monday, while restaurants are ordered closed from Tuesday, when new entry restrictions will also take effect, a government spokesman said.

"Austrians are being summoned to isolate themselves," Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's office said in a statement. "That means only making social contact with the people with whom they live."

Close

People should only leave the house for work that could not be postponed, to buy necessary food supplies and to help others, it said.

related news

Gatherings of more than five people will be allowed only for activities serving to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

People who urgently want to go into the outdoors â€œmay do so, but only alone or with people living in the same apartment,â€ Kurz told Austrian news service APA.

Police would already be stationed at playgrounds and outdoors from Sunday, he told APA, and would ask large groups to disband.

The country had 800 cases and one death by 0700GMT on Sunday, according to its health ministry.

Austria also expanded its list of countries from which it restricts entry, adding Britain, the Netherlands, Russia and Ukraine. It said people traveling from countries on the list could enter only if they undertook two weeks of home quarantine or had a current health certificate.

Austria has already closed its borders to most arrivals from neighbouring Switzerland and Italy because of the coronavirus outbreaks there and previously announced other measures, such as shutting schools and most shops other than those selling food and medicine from Monday.

It said on Saturday it was making 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) immediately available to deal with the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 15, 2020 05:32 pm

tags #China coronavirus #coronavirus #world

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.