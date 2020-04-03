App
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 09:59 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Australia's health system capable of managing coronavirus pandemic: Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Australia has more than 5,200 cases of coronavirus, though the growth in new infections has fallen to single digits in recent days from spikes of between 25 percent and 30 percent two weeks ago. The country has confirmed 28 deaths from the virus so far.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Australia's healthcare system should be able to cope with the coronavirus pandemic based on its current trajectory, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on April 3.

Morrison said his government will provide its full modelling next week, but on its current trajectory the country's healthcare system will be able to manage the demands put on it.

"Right now, that trajectory is promising, it's encouraging. But there are no guarantees, I want to stress," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 09:45 am

tags #Australia #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #Scott Morrison #World News

