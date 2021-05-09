Australia's borders to remain closed indefinitely to prevent the spread of COVID-19: PM Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday announced that the country’s borders will remain closed indefinitely for the rest of the world to protect Australians from the deadly outbreaks of COVID-19 strains.

Australia's borders were slammed shut in March last year as the coronavirus spread across the world. Only citizens and permanent residents have been allowed to enter the country under some strict COVID-19 border rules.

On April 27, Australia suspended all direct passenger flights from India with immediate effect until May 15 due to the "very significant" spike in COVID-19 cases there.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

According to media reports, Morrison said he "doesn’t see an appetite" for Australia opening to the world at the moment, and that he intended to be “cautious”

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

He further said that it was still unclear if it was safe to reopen even after the vaccination rollout completion and that he has no plans to abandon a "zero cases" target.

Morrison said that the country's borders will remain closed indefinitely for the rest of the world so as to protect Australians from the deadly outbreaks of COVID-19 strains.

“I think what we're seeing at the moment is the appreciation of the people that the pandemic is not going anywhere," Morrison said.

“All I know is once you let (COVID-19) back in again, you cannot get it out. You’ve crossed that threshold. We continue to roll out the vaccination programme, over the course of this year, and in the meantime, I intend to be cautious, it’s in my nature,” he added.

"We have to be careful not to exchange that way of life for what everyone else has," he said.

In a later Facebook post, he warned borders would only be opened "when it is safe to do so. We still have a long way to go, and there are still many uncertainties ahead."

“I think Australians want to ensure that the way we’re living at the moment is maintained,” he said.

It follows Finance Minister Simon Birmingham’s comments on Thursday that international borders opening was unlikely to happen soon because there has been a “clear message” Australians do not want to “risk COVID entering this country”.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Australia are 29,906 and the death toll stands at 910.

A total of 2.5 million Australians have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to Federal Government figures.But the government has received criticism for its slow roll-out, falling well below its target of having four million adults given the jab by the end of March, according to a media report.

On May 7, Morrison said that Australia will charter three repatriation flights from India between May 15 and May 31. The first flight into Darwin will touch down on May 15. Direct commercial flights from India are still banned.

Morrison said flights being organised to repatriate stranded Australians will be "focused on bringing those Australian citizens, residents and families who have been registered with our high commission and consular offices within India."

Official figures say there are currently 9,000 Australians in India who want to return home.