Australian PM Anthony Albanese to meet Joe Biden in US after India trip

Mar 08, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST

Anthony Albanese is expected to sign a long-awaited pact to build a fleet of nuclear submarines during his U.S. visit next week, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Tuesday.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday he will visit the United States for a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden after his trip to India this week.

"I look forward to the continuing engagement that I have with the U.S. administration," Albanese told reporters before leaving for India, without giving a date for the U.S. trip.

Albanese is due to travel to the signing ceremony, expected to be held on Monday in San Diego with Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the newspaper reported, citing its own sources.