Australian PM Anthony Albanese seeks to cement ties on three-day visit to India

Amid China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is arriving on a three-day visit to India from March 8 to deepen the two countries’ strategic partnership and strengthen economic relations.

China is Australia’s largest trading partner and in 2022 their bilateral trade was over US$ 102 billion.

The bilateral trade between India and Australia is around US$ 28 billion.

Though it is difficult for the Australian leadership to ignore Beijing’s importance to its economy, the proclivity of China to use its economic clout to assert influence in other areas is forcing many like Canberra to look for other viable options for their growth and development.

Besides the China factor, India is being projected as one of the biggest markets and attractive investment destinations by international agencies in a post-Covid pandemic scenario.

Eye on India

A number of European countries and leading economies of the world have begun to engage with New Delhi in recent weeks to strengthen their economic partnership and look at areas of investment in India, especially in the defence, energy and technology sectors.

Albanese, too, is arriving with a large delegation of businessmen and CEOs to enhance trade and investment between the two countries. Representatives of leading Australian colleges and universities are also part of his delegation to give a boost to the ongoing cooperation between the two sides in education.

The Australian Prime Minister will arrive in Gujarat on the day of Holi and is scheduled to watch the India-Australia test cricket match with his Indian counterpart and host, Narendra Modi, in Ahmedabad.

Next day he will come to Delhi and after a ceremonial welcome, will hold delegation-level talks with the Indian side. Besides, both Prime Ministers will also address a business meeting where heads of leading companies of the two countries will be present.

Australia, which has a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with India, is keen in deepening economic and trade relations further.

The two countries also have regular naval and military exercises and cooperate with each other on other security-related issues.

The growing number of Indian students who are opting to study in Australia has also been an added incentive for Canberra to maintain strong bilateral relations with India.

Until December, 44,000 student visa applications came from India — surpassing the numbers from China.

The Indian diaspora has also risen substantially in size in recent years, making it the third largest group in Australia.

High-level meetings

The Australian Prime Ministerial visit comes within days of the QUAD foreign ministers’ meeting last week. Australia, Japan, the United States and India are the members of the grouping, which is perceived in Beijing as an anti-China bloc.

Interestingly, a number of Australian ministers, including Treasurer Jim Chalmers, Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong and Assistant Minister Tim Watts, as well as Education Minister Jason Clare were also in the country in the past few days to participate in various meetings related to the G-20.

Some of them also had bilateral meetings with their Indian counterparts.

Modi and Albanese met each other last year on the sideline of the QUAD summit in Tokyo. However, this will be the Australian Prime Minister’s first visit to India.

He will be accompanied by Trade Minister Don Farrell and Resources Minister Madeline King.

The two countries signed the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) in 2022. But Canberra is now keen on a more comprehensive trade agreement to support the stepping up of the economic relationship between the two sides.

Not really close

India and Australia share many commonalities: their British colonial past, the English language, democracy and their love for the game of cricket.

But though relations have largely been cordial, the two countries have not been close to each other.

During the 1950s and 60s political engagements were mostly limited between the two countries when Australian prime ministers would visit the subcontinent while travelling to Europe.

Bilateral visits were rare and though a number of Australian prime ministers visited New Delhi, very few of their Indian counterparts took the trouble to visit Canberra.

In the past seven decades, Australia has mostly remained in the periphery and not at the centre of Indian foreign policy.

Moreover, relations between the two sides suffered badly when Australia recalled its High Commissioner from Delhi in protest against India’s nuclear tests in May 1998.

Though bilateral ties were normalised subsequently, they never gathered much significance as India remained busy developing relations with the United States and other major countries in the wake of the nuclear tests.

US sparks change

However, relations with Australia began to undergo significant changes after Modi came to power in 2014 and visited Australia as the first Indian Prime Minister to travel to the country after Rajiv Gandhi in 1986.

But relations between the two countries had begun to change a few years before, essentially due to some external factors.

The upswing in Indo-US relations that led to the agreement on cooperation in civil nuclear energy between the two countries in 2006 was also a signal on Washington’s part to the rest of the world that it wanted New Delhi as a strategic partner.

This came at a time when an assertive China started flexing its economic and military muscle in the region as America and the western countries were reeling under the impact of the East Asian economic crisis of 1998.

But this also coincided with India’s emergence as an attractive market and investment destination, and being acknowledged as a regional power by other countries.

All the three factors drew Australia to India as it was keen to develop and strengthen relations with New Delhi, keeping in mind important changes in the regional and the global theatres.

Significantly all these factors have become more relevant in the wake of the Ukraine war and China’s growing footprint in the region.

Regular interactions

In addition, the earlier grouse of Australian policymakers that the keenness shown by Canberra to build bilateral relations was not matched by Delhi, have also been addressed to a large extent.

This was largely due to the fewer number of high-level visits from India to Australia in comparison to the prime ministerial and other senior ministers’ visits from Australia to India.

However, that imbalance in Indo-Australian bilateral relations has now been corrected to a large extent with a number of high-level visits, including three by foreign minister S. Jaishankar, to Canberra in recent years.

In addition, the two sides now hold a series of important meetings, including one in the 2 plus 2 format between the foreign and defence ministers of the two sides, as well as those related to the QUAD and other engagements at the bilateral level.

Plus, there are also regular exercises and exchanges between the defence and security establishments of the two countries.

Interactions between academics, scholars and think-tanks have also become frequent as people-to-people contact is being encouraged by both countries.

Albanese’s three-day official visit is likely to increase the visits and exchanges between the two sides further as India and Australia try to find new areas to deepen and strengthen their bilateral relations.