Australian PM Anthony Albanese seeks to cement ties on three-day visit to India

Pranay Sharma
Mar 07, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

Albanese’s official visit is likely to increase exchanges between the two sides further as India and Australia try to find new areas to deepen and strengthen their bilateral relations, particularly on the economic, education and defence fronts.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese (left) with Indian PM Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Bali (Image Source: Anthony Albanese via Twitter /@AlboMP)

Amid China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is arriving on a three-day visit to India from March 8 to deepen the two countries’ strategic partnership and strengthen economic relations.

China is Australia’s largest trading partner and in 2022 their bilateral trade was over US$ 102 billion.

The bilateral trade between India and Australia is around US$ 28 billion.

Though it is difficult for the Australian leadership to ignore Beijing’s importance to its economy, the proclivity of China to use its economic clout to assert influence in other areas is forcing many like Canberra to look for other viable options for their growth and development.