Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Australian music group apologises for 2014 ‘Pappadum Song’ that promoted Indian stereotypes

Six years after the song Pappadum was released in a 2014 episode of ‘Ready, Steady, Wiggle!’ it quoted controversy after a Twitter user slammed it for promoting racial stereotypes and being culturally insensitive

Moneycontrol News

Anthony Field, the founder of Australian children's music group 'The Wiggles', has apologised for the 2014 ‘Pappadum Song’ that recently faced flak on Twitter for promoting Indian stereotypes.

Six years after the song Pappadum was released in a 2014 episode of ‘Ready, Steady, Wiggle!’ it quoted controversy after a Twitter user slammed it for promoting racial stereotypes and being culturally insensitive.

The Twitter, who identifies herself as Ashmi shared the video clip, in which people clad in traditional Indian attire can be seen dancing and flashing pappadums (Indian snacks) around. She wrote:

The tweet went viral instantly and drew criticism from all quarters. Taking cognizance of the growing outrage, Fields took to Twitter and apologised saying: 

