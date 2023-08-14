English
    Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 million for misleading customers on discounts

    In a legal action brought by the country's competition regulator, Dell Australia was found guilty by the Federal Court in June to have misled customers about the prices or discounts on add-on monitors on its website.

    Reuters
    August 14, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
    Australia's Federal Court on Monday ordered Dell Technologies Inc's local unit to pay A$10 million ($6.46 million) in penalties for making misleading representations on its website about discounts for add-on computer monitors.

    In a legal action brought by the country's competition regulator, Dell Australia was found guilty by the Federal Court in June to have misled customers about the prices or discounts on add-on monitors on its website.

    "This outcome sends a strong message to businesses that making false representations about prices or inflating discounts is a serious breach of consumer law and will attract substantial penalties," said Liza Carver, the commissioner of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

    Dell Australia, which sold more than 5,300 add-on monitors with overstated discounts during August 2019 to Dec. 16, 2021, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    Reuters
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 09:23 am

